Family Christian going out of business due to poor sales

Two local stores are shutting down as Family Christian goes out of business.

The Grand Rapids-based company made the announcement Thursday.

The company, which bills itself as the “world's largest retailer of Christian-themed merchandise,” said it would be closing all 240 stores nationwide due to declining sales.

That includes locations at the Fashion Square West in Saginaw and the Genesee County Shopping Center in Flint.

