Police stepping up traffic control at new crosswalk

Police are stepping up traffic control at a new crosswalk.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety said it has received numerous complaints about speeding and other issues on Saginaw Street in Bay City, between 9th and 10th Street, right behind City Hall.

Police are reminding drivers to pay special attention to the new crosswalk and the traffic control device installed there.

