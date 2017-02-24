Classes resume after scare involving bus, bullet

Classes resumed Monday at a charter school in Flint after a bullet struck a public transit bus carrying students.

Students returned to Madison Academy in Mundy Township after authorities said a gunshot broke a rear window on a Mass Transportation Authority bus Thursday afternoon on the city's southeast side.

The Flint Police Department said more than 30 children were aboard. No injuries were reported.

MTA officials said the bus driver followed safety training and made sure no one was standing after the bus was struck by gunfire.

School officials shutdown the school Friday to ensure the safety of students and to allow authorities time to investigate.

"This is just an unfortunate incident in our community and it's something that we will not tolerate," Councilman Scott Kincaid said.

A police officer will also be riding along on bus 725 to help ease the fears of parents and students.

"I wanted the citizens to know that we were not just overlooking it or looking at it like it was a one-time incident. I wanted to make sure that the citizens felt like they were secure, that children were secure on the bus and they can go to and from school in the city and be safe," Police Chief Timothy Johnson said.

Police are still investigating the incident and haven't released details.

"I hope the parents understand that we're going to do everything we can do to find out who actually fired the shot and we'll take appropriate actions at that point," Johnson said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.