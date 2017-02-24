Apple Mountain closes ski hill for the season - WNEM TV 5

Apple Mountain closes ski hill for the season

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FREELAND, MI (WNEM) -

A local ski hill is now closed for the season after the lack of snow chilled people’s enthusiasm to hit the slopes.

Apple Mountain in Freeland announced the closure Thursday on Facebook. The post thanks patrons for the great season and invited guests to visit the golf course in the coming weeks.

The weather has been up and down all winter, though, and snow machines have been working overtime at the ski resort to make up for the lack of snowflakes.

"We usually try to be scheduled through the middle of March. That's our goal and every opportunity we'll make snow and stockpile it so even though the temperature may start getting warmer, we're still going to be here. We'll have plenty of snow and we're going to be here," said Shanda Mentus, mountain manager at Apple Mountain.

The business is a year-round recreational facility offering golf, ski, dining and a conference center. 

