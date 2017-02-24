More Michigan school districts close due to illnesses

A school district in southwestern Michigan is closed for the day after about 1,900 children were absent or sent home sick a day earlier due to illnesses.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports many of the Kalamazoo Public Schools students complained of stomach illnesses or flu-like symptoms Thursday. The district decided to close for Friday after discussions with Kalamazoo County Health and Human Services.

The district says the shutdown will allow ill students an extra day to recover before classes resume Monday and will allow crews to clean and disinfect buildings.

The newspaper says several other districts in Kalamazoo County are facing similar illnesses. Comstock Public Schools closed Thursday and had already scheduled a day off Friday.

Gull Lake Community Schools and Climax Scotts Schools are closed Friday.

Several schools in Mid-Michigan have also closed this month due to student and staff illness.

