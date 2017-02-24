Man in custody after B&E at local motorcycle shop

A man is in custody after a reported breaking and entering at a motorcycle shop in Tuscola County.

Police were called Wednesday, Feb. 22 to Thumb Motorcycle Chrome located in Alma Township for a reported breaking and entering.

Investigators found the business had been broken into and a motorcycle and several accessories were stolen.

Evidence was collected from the scene and police arrested a 42-year-old man from Caro who was currently on parole. The motorcycle and accessories were also recovered.

The incident remains under investigation and charges are expected to be file against the man soon, police said.

If you have any information, call Deputy Roland at 989-673-8161 ext. 4056.

