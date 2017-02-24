Grant helps form LGBTQ educational groups

People all across Mid-Michigan often struggle to find a place they can truly fit in. A new educational group. however, wants to give those people a safe space to be themselves.

Family and Children Services of Mid-Michigan has received a $15,600 grant from the Midland Area Community Foundation to form two LGBTQ psychoeducational groups.

The goal of the groups is to provide a confidential, therapeutic environment for people who are questioning or identify themselves as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender or allies to receive support and information.

