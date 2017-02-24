Air Force anounces new dress, appearance policies

The Air Force recently announced new policies on dress and appearance that previously disqualified applicants from serving in the air force.

The changes in policy regard to tattoos, as well as changes to service medical accession policy.

Whether you're entering the Air Force as an enlisted airman or an officer, there are a lot of factors that will shape your journey, including your unique background, current situation and goals for the future.

The mission of the United States Air Force is to fly, fight and win in air, space and cyberspace.

For more information on careers, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.