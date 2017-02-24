Visitor restrictions put in place at local hospital - WNEM TV 5

Visitor restrictions put in place at local hospital

OWOSSO, MI (WNEM) -

Flu-like symptoms have caused a Mid-Michigan hospital to put restrictions on visitors.

Memorial Healthcare in Owosso is asking that visitors experiencing any of the following symptoms: runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, cough, headache, fever, nausea/vomiting, body aches, and diarrhea not visit loved ones at the facility.

This includes the Long Term Care units.

The restrictions also mean that no visitors 17-and-under will be permitted, even if they don’t show symptoms.

“These restrictions are being placed into effect due to the increase in flu-like illness and for the safety of our patients, their family members, and our healthcare providers,” says Megan Smith, RN, Director of Quality and Safety at Memorial Healthcare.

