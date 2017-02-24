Therapist accused of inappropriate relationship with client - WNEM TV 5

Therapist accused of inappropriate relationship with client

Steven Shelton (Source: Shiawassee County Sheriff's Dept.) Steven Shelton (Source: Shiawassee County Sheriff's Dept.)
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A therapist has been arrested, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a client.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Steven Shelton on Feb. 17 on a charge of criminal sexual conduct in the 4th degree.

Shelton, who was a licensed therapist for Catholic Charities in Owosso, is accused of having that relationship with a female client while he was treating her.

Further details have not been released.

