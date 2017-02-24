Newaygo man pleads not guilty to murder, child abuse

A western Michigan man has pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse charges in the death of his 14-month-old stepdaughter.

Twenty-nine-year-old Wayne Arthur-Scott Brown of Newaygo was arraigned on the charges Friday in Newaygo County District Court.

Laylah Heether died Tuesday after being hospitalized for a week. She had been found unresponsive at home with Brown. Investigators say she died of injuries associated with child abuse.

Brown was arrested shortly after the baby's hospitalization on a domestic violence charge for allegedly assaulting Laylah's mother. He was released from jail on bond before being arrested on the new charges Thursday. He now is being held without bond and is scheduled for a preliminary examination on April 19.

