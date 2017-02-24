Residents complain of odor from sugar company - WNEM TV 5

Residents complain of odor from sugar company

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Spring is just around the corner and while some are excited for the season, others are dreading the familiar stench that comes with it.

If you live near the Michigan sugar plant in the Tri-Cities, you've likely already noticed the smell in the air. Complaints have already started to pour in.

"Sewage. It smells. It's bad enough that it's gotten into the house," said Jim Easterly, resident.

He is fed up with the stench that permeates from Michigan Sugar.

"I know that Michigan Sugar can do a better job than what they're doing," Easterly said.

The company has had numerous complaints about the foul smell from Bay City residents.

The State Department of Environmental Quality has issued three violation notices for odors this month alone.

Despite the calls for more pleasant air the Easterlys are fed up. They are part of a class action lawsuit against the sugar company.

"When it stinks I breathe shallow. I don't relax. I don't sleep well," Nancy Easterly said.

Michigan Sugar spokesperson Ray Van Driessche said the company has spent millions of dollars to reduce odors. he said the company is working with the state to resolve the issue. He also blamed the warm weather for making the smell worse.

As for the lawsuit, the company believes it has no merit.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Missing Midland man found in southern Michigan

    Missing Midland man found in southern Michigan

    Sunday, May 28 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-05-29 00:20:28 GMT
    William “Bill” Brown (Source: Family)William “Bill” Brown (Source: Family)

    Family friends now tell TV5 Bill was found in Rochester Hills Sunday evening. 

    More >

    Family friends now tell TV5 Bill was found in Rochester Hills Sunday evening. 

    More >

  • Body found outside Great Lakes Bay Health Center

    Body found outside Great Lakes Bay Health Center

    Saturday, May 27 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-05-27 21:04:05 GMT

    The body of a man has been found in Saginaw Saturday afternoon. 

    More >

    The body of a man has been found in Saginaw Saturday afternoon. 

    More >

  • Woman charged in husband's hospital death dies

    Woman charged in husband's hospital death dies

    Sunday, May 28 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-05-28 20:12:22 GMT
    nonenone
    A woman charged with killing her husband as he lay in a Florida hospital bed last year has died.    Jan Sochalski faced a murder charge for allegedly suffocating her husband last May after he suffered life-threatening complications following back surgery. Sixty-four-year-old Henry Sochalski was a retired Trenton, New Jersey, police officer.    The couple lived in Florida.    The Flagler County Sheriff's Office told The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://b...More >
    A woman charged with killing her husband as he lay in a Florida hospital bed last year has died.    Jan Sochalski faced a murder charge for allegedly suffocating her husband last May after he suffered life-threatening complications following back surgery. Sixty-four-year-old Henry Sochalski was a retired Trenton, New Jersey, police officer.    The couple lived in Florida.    The Flagler County Sheriff's Office told The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://b...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.