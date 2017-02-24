Residents complain of odor from sugar company

Spring is just around the corner and while some are excited for the season, others are dreading the familiar stench that comes with it.

If you live near the Michigan sugar plant in the Tri-Cities, you've likely already noticed the smell in the air. Complaints have already started to pour in.

"Sewage. It smells. It's bad enough that it's gotten into the house," said Jim Easterly, resident.

He is fed up with the stench that permeates from Michigan Sugar.

"I know that Michigan Sugar can do a better job than what they're doing," Easterly said.

The company has had numerous complaints about the foul smell from Bay City residents.

The State Department of Environmental Quality has issued three violation notices for odors this month alone.

Despite the calls for more pleasant air the Easterlys are fed up. They are part of a class action lawsuit against the sugar company.

"When it stinks I breathe shallow. I don't relax. I don't sleep well," Nancy Easterly said.

Michigan Sugar spokesperson Ray Van Driessche said the company has spent millions of dollars to reduce odors. he said the company is working with the state to resolve the issue. He also blamed the warm weather for making the smell worse.

As for the lawsuit, the company believes it has no merit.

