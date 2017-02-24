Bay City-area school district settles complaint about dog

The federal government says it has settled a complaint about the use of Duke, a service dog in a Bay City-area school district.

The settlement with the Bangor Township district resolves a complaint that school officials violated disabilities law. A parent complained that she was forced to spend months responding to requests for information about Duke.

U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade says schools must modify policies when a student wants to use a service dog. In Bangor Township, Duke alerts when a boy has a seizure and also can help him with other disabilities.

In a statement Friday, McQuade says the Bangor Township district was cooperative during the investigation.

