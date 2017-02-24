Bay City-area school district settles complaint about dog

A woman is facing child abuse charges after she locked her two children in the trunk of her car while she shopped at a Walmart in Utah, police say.More >
A woman is facing child abuse charges after she locked her two children in the trunk of her car while she shopped at a Walmart in Utah, police say.More >
Family friends now tell TV5 Bill was found in Rochester Hills Sunday evening.More >
Family friends now tell TV5 Bill was found in Rochester Hills Sunday evening.More >
Authorities said two men have been arrested after a woman was found dead from an apparent drug overdose.More >
Authorities said two men have been arrested after a woman was found dead from an apparent drug overdose.More >
Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said two homes were searched Friday morning following a two-week investigation by the department and the Bad Axe City Police Department.More >
Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said two homes were searched Friday morning following a two-week investigation by the department and the Bad Axe City Police Department.More >