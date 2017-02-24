CMU drops 5th straight game, 87-66 at Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Jonathan Williams scored 22 points and Steve Taylor Jr. and Jordan Lauf had double-doubles for Toledo in an 87-66 victory over Central Michigan on Friday night.

Lauf had career highs of 16 points and 14 rebounds for his second double-double this season while Lauf, who came into the game third nationally in double-doubles, recorded his 21st with 15 points and 10 rebounds along with seven assists.

Jaelan Sanford added 13 points and seven assists and Luke Knapke 12 points for the Rockets (15-14, 8-8 Mid-American).

The Rockets shot 55 percent in the first half with Williams scoring 12 points in taking a 40-20 lead after the Chippewas shot just 29 percent and were 3 of 16 from the arc.

The lead stayed in double figures in the second half.

Marcus Keene scored 27 points for Central Michigan (16-13, 6-10), which lost its fifth straight. Cecil Williams added 13 and Braylon Rayson 11.

