Pistons to build practice facility in downtown Detroit

DETROIT (AP) -- The Detroit Pistons are partnering with Henry Ford Health Systems on a new development that will bring the team's corporate headquarters and practice facility into the city.

Officials said Friday that the offices and team performance complex will be built between Henry Ford Hospital and Wayne State University in Detroit's New Center area.

Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.

Detroit's NBA team is moving downtown in time for the 2017-18 season. The Pistons will share Little Caesars Arena with the NHL's Detroit Red Wings. The new arena is being built just north of downtown.

The Pistons will continue to practice at the team's suburban facility near The Palace of Auburn Hills until the 100,000-square foot office and performance complex is completed.

