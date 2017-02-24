Man hit, killed by vehicle while crossing street - WNEM TV 5

Man hit, killed by vehicle while crossing street

Posted: Updated:
Source: ObitMichigan.com Source: ObitMichigan.com
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities have identified a man killed when he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street.

It happened Friday night on Broadway Avenue in Bay City.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety said the man was hit while crossing the street. He was taken to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw where he was pronounced dead approximately an hour later.

The victim was later identified as Lawrence Lee Neering of Bay City.

Broadway was closed between 27th and 28th Street while police investigated. The road reopened shortly before 11 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation, but police do not believe alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

"First we just saw that lights were flashing. Came out to look and there was just so much commotion," said Linda Rodriguez, resident.

Rodriguez said Neering was hit by a van driven by a woman.

"We heard the lady when she got out just screaming. And ran over to him and by that time I don't know who was all there, but they were already giving him CPR, but I know she was hysterical," Rodriguez said.

Neering was known by many in town as Larry. He was rushed to a Saginaw hospital where the 65-year-old died from his injuries an hour later.

Neering was quite the handyman and did a lot of plumbing work at the Temple Beth Israel Synagogue.

"He was one of the most kindest people you could ever meet and he was dependable," said Sandy Rogers, executive director at the temple.

Rogers said she is in shock and will miss a lot of things about her friend.

"His smile, his kindness, his willing to work. He retired, but he continued to work just to be with the people. He loved the people," Rogers said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Report: 5 people injured in nightclub shooting

    Report: 5 people injured in nightclub shooting

    Sunday, May 28 2017 4:19 PM EDT2017-05-28 20:19:44 GMT
    WNEMWNEM
     Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning at a nightclub in south Mississippi.    Five people sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.    WLOX quoted police as saying the shooting happened at Platinum Sports Bar & Lounge in Moss Point.    According to Moss Point Police Department, a fight started in the club, which spilled outside into the parking lot. Several people began shooting. Five people were ...More >
     Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning at a nightclub in south Mississippi.    Five people sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.    WLOX quoted police as saying the shooting happened at Platinum Sports Bar & Lounge in Moss Point.    According to Moss Point Police Department, a fight started in the club, which spilled outside into the parking lot. Several people began shooting. Five people were ...More >

  • Woman charged in husband's hospital death dies

    Woman charged in husband's hospital death dies

    Sunday, May 28 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-05-28 20:12:22 GMT
    nonenone
    A woman charged with killing her husband as he lay in a Florida hospital bed last year has died.    Jan Sochalski faced a murder charge for allegedly suffocating her husband last May after he suffered life-threatening complications following back surgery. Sixty-four-year-old Henry Sochalski was a retired Trenton, New Jersey, police officer.    The couple lived in Florida.    The Flagler County Sheriff's Office told The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://b...More >
    A woman charged with killing her husband as he lay in a Florida hospital bed last year has died.    Jan Sochalski faced a murder charge for allegedly suffocating her husband last May after he suffered life-threatening complications following back surgery. Sixty-four-year-old Henry Sochalski was a retired Trenton, New Jersey, police officer.    The couple lived in Florida.    The Flagler County Sheriff's Office told The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://b...More >

  • Missing Midland man found in southern Michigan

    Missing Midland man found in southern Michigan

    Sunday, May 28 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-05-29 00:20:28 GMT
    William “Bill” Brown (Source: Family)William “Bill” Brown (Source: Family)

    Family friends now tell TV5 Bill was found in Rochester Hills Sunday evening. 

    More >

    Family friends now tell TV5 Bill was found in Rochester Hills Sunday evening. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.