Man hit, killed by vehicle while crossing street

Authorities have identified a man killed when he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street.

It happened Friday night on Broadway Avenue in Bay City.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety said the man was hit while crossing the street. He was taken to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw where he was pronounced dead approximately an hour later.

The victim was later identified as Lawrence Lee Neering of Bay City.

Broadway was closed between 27th and 28th Street while police investigated. The road reopened shortly before 11 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation, but police do not believe alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

"First we just saw that lights were flashing. Came out to look and there was just so much commotion," said Linda Rodriguez, resident.

Rodriguez said Neering was hit by a van driven by a woman.

"We heard the lady when she got out just screaming. And ran over to him and by that time I don't know who was all there, but they were already giving him CPR, but I know she was hysterical," Rodriguez said.

Neering was known by many in town as Larry. He was rushed to a Saginaw hospital where the 65-year-old died from his injuries an hour later.

Neering was quite the handyman and did a lot of plumbing work at the Temple Beth Israel Synagogue.

"He was one of the most kindest people you could ever meet and he was dependable," said Sandy Rogers, executive director at the temple.

Rogers said she is in shock and will miss a lot of things about her friend.

"His smile, his kindness, his willing to work. He retired, but he continued to work just to be with the people. He loved the people," Rogers said.

