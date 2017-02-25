Shooting victim shows up at hospital

Flint police are investigating an early morning shooting.

According to a Flint Police Department spokesperson, one person showed up at Hurley Medical Center with a gunshot wound Saturday morning.

Police were notified around 4 a.m.

The condition of the shooting victim is unknown at this time.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or how many people were involved.

Anyone with information related to this shooting are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

