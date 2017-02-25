Protesters gather in hopes of saving the Affordable Care Act - WNEM TV 5

Protesters gather in hopes of saving the Affordable Care Act

Protesters chanting "show me what democracy looks like" in front of  the Michigan State Capital Saturday. Demonstrators calling it a  *Health Care Professional* rally created in opposition to the Republican Party's repeal of  the affordable care act. 

"Because it's important for our voice to be heard." said Rachel Burdette-Comer

Comer said she works in the health care industry and does not believe President Donald Trump's plans to remove the health care act is a good idea. 

"I need the president. i need the governor. I need everybody to hear it that is why I'm down here at the capital. Talking to legislatures. Talking to them about issues like this."  said Rachel Burdette-Comer

Comer says she's afraid repealing the act without a replacement would leave millions of people without access to proper healthcare.

Nancy Barnes coordinated the protest, she says the turnout was great and hopes the lawmakers will hear them out. 

"They cannot repeal anything without having a replacement. make sure that every person has insurance. If they don't like the insurance that is under the affordable care act. then they need to make sure they come up with something comparable or even better." said Nancy Barnes

As for comer she says she wants the current president to succeed in moving the country forward but is concerned about whats next. 

"I didn't vote for him. I don't want him to fail. but i am afraid. I'm worried about our country. I'm worried about out future." said Rachel Burdette-Comer  

