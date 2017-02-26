Suspect arrested after pit bull found in garbage can with throat slashed

Authorities said a pit bull was the victim of an extreme case of animal abuse.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Feb. 21 from animal control after someone reported finding a dead dog near a garbage can. The dog appeared to have been abused.

The tan and white male pit bull was discovered on White Creek Road, near Mayville Road in Marlette. According to a post from the Tuscola County Sheriff's Facebook page, the dog was found with a “wrapped top jaw and a slit throat.”

A black collar and black leash were also found at that time.

Animal control was also able to determine the dog was neutered, previously healthy and at a good weight.

Brother and sister Diana and Joshua Metro said what happened to the dog is appalling.

“I’m a dog lover, so it upset me when I heard about it,” Diana said.

“It made me very upset, with animals being treated like that. They don’t need to be treated like that. They’re pretty much life humans. It’s just their owners. Some pit bulls are bad, but it’s just how you train them,” Joshua said.

The two own Cocoa, a 3-year-old pit bull. They said they couldn't imagine something like this happening to their pet.

"I hope that they actually find the person who did it and try to do something about it, it's really just very upsetting,” Joshua said.

Detectives received an anonymous tip regarding the suspect in the case. They investigated the matter and arrested Terrance Mathis, 65, in connection to the incident.

Mathis, of Kingston, was arraigned on March 7 for killing/torturing an animal. He could face up to four years in prison if found guilty.

The dog's body is at Michigan State University pending a necropsy, the sheriff's office said.

