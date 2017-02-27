Want to stop racking up credit card debt? Don't go cold turkey - WNEM TV 5

Want to stop racking up credit card debt? Don't go cold turkey

A consumer alert for those who want to stop racking up debt on their credit cards. 

Experts say if you're thinking about going cold turkey, don't! You may actually damage your credit score. 

It costs banks to maintain inactive accounts, so they'll often cancel unused accounts and that means you have less spending power. 

"When you close an account, you lose the available credit for that account and so you have less available credit in total," said Rod Griffin, director of public education at Experian. 

Most banks don't say how long your account has to be inactive before they close it, but one purchase a year may be all it takes to keep it open. 

