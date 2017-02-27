Toddler, man killed after car crashes into trees

Authorities are investigating a car crash in southwestern Michigan that killed man and a 4-year-old boy.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Jordan White of Dowagiac and 4-year-old Wyatt Lister were killed when a car White was driving careened off of a roadway and slammed into several trees in Silver Creek Township near Dowagiac shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Bend Tribune reports that the child's 20-year-old mother, Allisan Hurry, was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with what the sheriff's department said were severe injuries.

Cass County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Smith says that alcohol might have been a factor in the crash about 20 miles north of South Bend.

