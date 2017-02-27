Hundreds take the icy plunge for a good cause

Hundreds took a dive into freezing cold water Saturday for the annual Polar Bear Plunge for the Michigan Special Olympics.

Known for the crazy costumes, matched with even crazier plungers, participants raised money from contributors who sponsored their brave leap.

The money raised goes to provide free sports training, competition and health screening for more than 23,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

