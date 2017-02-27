MDOT reopens overpass that crumbled onto I-75 median

A Mid-Michigan bridge that has been closed for nearly two weeks after an overpass crumbled onto a median reopened Monday.

MDOT said they tested the concrete on the Mackinaw Road overpass above I-75 and found the strength acceptable. The overpass opened later that morning, according to a spokesperson.

The pavement on the crumbling bridge fell through early in the morning on Sunday, Feb. 12. It created a 5 by 4 foot hole leaving the area impassable.

MDOT's communications representative Jocelyn Hall said there are several contributing factors to a "fall-through" like this.

"Age and weather are probably the two biggest contributors so this particular bridge was constructed in 1967, it has at least a solid 50 years of service under its belt,” Hall said. “The condition of the bridge deck has been really closely monitored over the last couple years because we were aware that it was going to need to be replaced sometime in the near future, so it was something we were keeping an eye on."

MDOT's latest "Maintenance Bridge Report" found the bridge was deemed "structurally deficient" back in March of 2015.

"The bridge in its entirety is not structurally deficient,” Hall said. “It's listed as structurally deficient because of the bridge deck."

Hall said the particular deck is inspected every 12 months, however, a typical inspection occurs every two years.

Currently, MDOT has no plans to move the bridge reconstruction date up.

