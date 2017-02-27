Healthcare professionals rally in support of Obamacare

The streets of the Michigan State Capitol were filled over the weekend as medical professionals came out in support of Obamacare.

The protest was part of a nationwide movement against the GOP’s plan to cut the healthcare program. Many said they are worried that cutting it would leave millions of Americans without health insurance.

“Show me what democracy looks like, this is what democracy looks like,” protesters chanted Saturday.

Rachel Burdette-Comer said she works in the healthcare industry and does not believe President Donald Trump's plans to remove the Healthcare Act is a good idea.

"I need the president. I need the governor. I need everybody to hear it. That is why I’m down here at the Capitol. Talking to legislatures. Talking to them about issues like this,” Burdette-Comer said.

Organizers said at least five other rallies were held across the state and over a hundred were held across the country.

Nancy Barnes coordinated the protest. She said the turnout was great and hopes the lawmakers will hear them out.

"They cannot repeal anything without having a replacement. Make sure that every person has insurance. If they don't like the insurance that is under the Affordable Care Act, then they need to make sure they come up with something comparable or even better,” Barnes said.

As for Burdette-Comer, she said she wants the current president to succeed in moving the country forward, but is concerned about what’s next.

"I didn't vote for him. I don't want him to fail, but I am afraid. I'm worried about our country. I'm worried about our future,” she said.

Congressional leaders have said their goal is to replace Obamacare as soon as they move to repeal it.

