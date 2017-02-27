Armed open carry advocates arrested at police station charged wi - WNEM TV 5

Armed open carry advocates arrested at police station charged with felonies

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Dearborn Police Department Source: Dearborn Police Department
DEARBORN, MI (WNEM) -

Two men who carried guns into a Michigan police station have been hit with felony charges.

James Baker, 24, and Brandon Vreeland, 40, appeared before a judge Friday. They are accused of carrying a concealed weapon, a felony charge, and disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor charge, according to the city of Dearborn.

Vreeland was also charged with resisting arrest. Baker is accused of brandishing a weapon.

Earlier this month, the men walked into the Dearborn Police Station dressed in body armor and carrying firearms. The men used cellphones to record the encounter.

Police said they went to the station after they were pulled over in a traffic stop.

Both men must turn over all their weapons if they post bond and must wear a GPS tracker. They also were told not have any contact with each other.

Watch the video here: 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.