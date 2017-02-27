Armed open carry advocates arrested at police station charged with felonies

Dramatic video showing two masked men marching into a Michigan police department armed with guns is getting reaction on social media.

Two men who carried guns into a Michigan police station have been hit with felony charges.

James Baker, 24, and Brandon Vreeland, 40, appeared before a judge Friday. They are accused of carrying a concealed weapon, a felony charge, and disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor charge, according to the city of Dearborn.

Vreeland was also charged with resisting arrest. Baker is accused of brandishing a weapon.

Earlier this month, the men walked into the Dearborn Police Station dressed in body armor and carrying firearms. The men used cellphones to record the encounter.

Police said they went to the station after they were pulled over in a traffic stop.

Both men must turn over all their weapons if they post bond and must wear a GPS tracker. They also were told not have any contact with each other.

Watch the video here: