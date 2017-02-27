Let the thrills begin! Cedar Point kicks off 2017 season this weekend

The wait is almost over, thrill seekers!

Cedar Point kicks off its 148th summer season on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 for Opening Weekend.

Big changes are coming to the amusement park this year, including a new beachfront waterpark, hotel expansions, new food, shows and a limited-time change for one of the park’s signature attractions.

Here's what you can expect this year:

Iron Dragon: Virtual Reality

Back by popular demand, guests can combine the real-life thrills of a Cedar Point coaster favorite with the imaginary virtual world on Iron Dragon: Virtual Reality.

VR will wear a special virtual reality headset while riding the Iron Dragon roller coaster, immersing them in a whole new world while the ride swings, dives and sways throughout the course. In the alternate world of the headsets, menacing ogres, angry villagers and flying creatures will attempt to disrupt a peaceful carriage ride.

Season Pass Drink Plan

Thirsty? Cedar Point is debuting an all-new Season Pass Drink Plan for all Season Passholders. Guests with a 2017 Season or Platinum Pass will have the option of choosing a refillable drink bottle or a disposable cup for unlimited fountain drinks all summer. The Season Pass Drink Plan will go on sale March 1 and can be used at all in-park, walk-up fountain drink locations, including Cedar Point Shores Water Park.

Melt Bar & Grilled

The restaurant is bringing its signature, over-the-top gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches to the midway. Located near Planet Snoopy in the former Joe Cool Café, Melt’s ninth location will also feature a full-service bar and a Cedar Point-exclusive sandwich. Melt Bar & Grilled at Cedar Point is scheduled to open on May 26.

Professor Delbert’s Frontier Fling

On the Frontier Trail, a towering and terrifying favorite makes a fresh debut in 2017. Formerly Challenge Park’s RipCord, Frontier Fling is a historical nod to the Paddlewheel Excursions boat ride, where animated character Delbert Feinstein made several “attempts” to fly over the passing paddlewheel boats on his crudely-assembled flying machine. Frontier Fling is an additional charge attraction.

The Battle for Cedar Point

Back for its second year, guests can join their favorite “coaster alliance” and compete with each other on their mobile devices. New this summer, players can answer all-new trivia questions, play special mini-games in select ride queues and scan more targets to gain additional points for their chosen alliance. The Battle for Cedar Point is a feature already loaded into the Cedar Point mobile app and the game can be played using the park’s free Wi-Fi.

“Lights, Camera, Action!”

Cedar Point’s award-winning live entertainment continues its legacy with the debut of “Lights, Camera, Action!” in the Jack Aldrich Theatre. This show will immerse guests in famous movie music from black-and-white features to today’s cinematic greats.

“Peanuts™ Perfect Day”

On the big stage in Celebration Plaza, everyone’s favorite Peanuts friends come together in this larger-than-life celebration. Perfect for families, guests can sing along to popular music and meet the characters after the show.

In addition to these new shows, “Luminosity,” the park’s explosive summer spectacular, returns in Celebration Plaza with fresh music, mesmerizing special effects and additional surprises throughout the show. Other favorites, like “All Wheels Extreme,” “Totally Live – This Country Rocks” and “Lusty Lil’s Wild West Review” will make their return in 2017. Show times vary throughout the summer.

Water Park Expansion

Cedar Point is also proving it is more than just roller coasters.

In August 2016, he amusement park announced a multi-year investment to transform Soak City into an 18-acre Cedar Point Shores Water Park.

It will feature three new water attractions, including the Point Plummet, Starboard Surge & Portside Plunge and Lakeslide Landing.

The Point Plummet is a six-story-tall, four-person body slide that will send guests on a nearly vertical free fall when the floor drops out from under them.

is a six-story-tall, four-person body slide that will send guests on a nearly vertical free fall when the floor drops out from under them. The Starboard Surge & Portside Plunge will feature two, five-story tube slides boasting intense drops and turns.

will feature two, five-story tube slides boasting intense drops and turns. The Lakeslide Landing will be a new family splashground with 12 kid-sized water slides that line a zero-depth-entry pool.

will be a new family splashground with 12 kid-sized water slides that line a zero-depth-entry pool. Changes are also coming to the Breakers Express . It will transform into Cedar Point’s Express Hotel, with an additional 69 rooms and a new splash pad on the property.

. It will transform into Cedar Point’s Express Hotel, with an additional 69 rooms and a new splash pad on the property. The Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point’s signature hotel, is also growing with a new outdoor pool area, among other upgrades.

New security

On Monday, officials announced new security measures at the coaster capitol of the world.

The parent company of Cedar Point Amusement Park announced another level of security with the addition of metal detectors this season.

The Cedar Fair LP said it’s adding the new security measures at all their parks in addition to checking bags, backpacks and other items carried into the park.

