VIDEO: Driver rams car into local auto shop

Surveillance video shows the moments an elderly driver accidentally rammed his car into a building.

It happened Monday, Feb. 27 at American Auto Works, located at 4127 S. Saginaw Street in Burton.

Burton police said an elderly man had just picked up his car after getting some body work done and was backing out. Investigators said his foot got stuck while hitting the accelerator and he rammed the vehicle into a support beam between two service doors.

The man was not hurt, but there was damage to both the building and the man’s car.

"A lot of things run across your mind when something like that happens and I'm very fortunate that someone was looking out for me that day," said Christopher Wilbur, mechanic tech at American Auto Works.

He said he jumped out of harm's way just in time.

"I was right next to the car and I was oblivious to what was going on outside. And next thing I know I hear boom and I look over and here comes the wall at me," Wilbur said. "I saw that great big concrete wall tipping over at me and I jumped out of the way."

Hector Garcia, the owner of the business, said no one was hurt.

"The car was totaled I'm sure. He had a Cadillac and there was another car in bay one on the hoist that was going up and that went forward, but that's out of the body shop now," Garcia said.

Two of the eight work bays are closed due to the incident, but Garcia said the shop is still open for business.

"The structural engineer came to the building to make sure we can still work and we can," he said.

Garcia also said all of the damage will be covered by insurance and he is just thankful no one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.