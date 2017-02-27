Mackinac Bridge experiencing falling ice

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is urging drivers to go slow across the span, due to falling ice.

The roughly 5-mile bridge was closed completely this morning due to ice falling from the cables and towers.

While traffic is being allowed back on now, drivers are advised to reduce their speed to a maximum of 20 mph, and to stay alert.

An ice storm on Friday coated the structure.

