Suspects break into local business, steal backpack blower

Authorities are searching for at least two suspects who broke into a local business.

It happened on Friday, Feb. 24 about 12:17 a.m. at Keene Small Engine Sales on Arbela Road in Millington Township.

Police were called to the business after central dispatch received an alarm report. When they arrived, deputies found the front entrance door broken open.

Investigators said the suspects tried to steal two chainsaws that were secured to the display with a cable, which kept them from being stolen.

They did, however, manage to steal a $329.00 gas powered backpack blower.

They took off before police arrived.

If anyone has information about the crime, please contact Sgt. Herman at jherman@tuscolacounty.org or at 989-673-8161 ext. 2231.