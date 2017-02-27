Scouts build new nesting site for osprey

Local Cub Scouts have banded together to try and entice a pair of osprey from using an electric utility pole as their nesting site.

A pair of osprey made a Big Rapids area pole that is supported by electric lines their home.

“I asked my nephews who are members of Cub Scout Troop 3600 from the Breckenridge area if they and their scouting friends would be interested in helping give ospreys a safe place to nest,” said Darrel O’Boyle, low voltage distribution designer for Consumers Energy. “About five of the Scouts finished making the nesting platform on Saturday in about three hours.”

The Scouts made a 3-feet square platform and perch that they hope will become a new home for the birds.

Consumers Energy is donating a pole, and is coordinating a nest-relocation project in an effort to re-nest the pair about 100 feet away from the lines.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will remove the previous nest, and place it in the platform built by the Scouts. They hope to do this before April, when ospreys typically return to Michigan to nest.

New poles are being installed in an electric system upgrade that are configured to deter the birds from attempting to build a nest near the electric lines again.

“I can’t say enough about these dedicated Scouts. We’re hoping the ospreys are as impressed as I am with the finished project and find their new home to their liking,” said O’Boyle, an Eagle Scout. “The birds should also appreciate their new, more expansive, view – their old nest was on top of a 45-foot pole; we’re using a 65-foot pole for their new site.”

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.