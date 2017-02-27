Firefighters respond to house fire - WNEM TV 5

Firefighters respond to house fire

BIRCH RUN, MI (WNEM) -

Firefighters responded to a house fire Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a farm house on Canada Road in Birch Run shortly before 3 p.m.

The farm house sustained substantial damage from the fire.

Firefighters from the Birch Run Fire Department and the Frankenmuth Fire Department responded to the scene.

There is no word of any injuries at this time.

