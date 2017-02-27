Claressa Shields training in Flint for upcoming fight

Flint's golden girl is returning to the Vehicle City to get ready for her next big battle.

Claressa Shields has won two gold medals in the last five years. Her next journey is headlining a boxing match on premium cable.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver was eager and excited to celebrate the hometown Olympian boxer.

"Claressa has been a beacon of light, a beacon of hope for the city of Flint and especially our young people," Weaver said.

The 21-year-old brought home Olympic gold in 2012 and 2016, making city officials eager to drum up support for her Showtime debut. When she makes her TV debut next month it will be the first women's fight to headline a boxing card on premium cable.

"As of right now we're focused on March 10 and that's the NABF title. That's the first world title that Muhammad Ali won also. So I feel like I'm walking in the same footsteps as Muhammad Ali," Shields said.

She said she is looking to fighting close to home in Detroit since most of her fights have been abroad. She also assured doubters she is ready for primetime.

"All you guys love me and everything and you want to see me do well, but when you get to a point to where you box because that's something that you internally love to do and that God blessed you to do - it don't really come with a lot of pressure. You know, I actually feel better when there's a lot of cameras and more spotlight. I feel like that's my time to actually show what I do in the dark and me and him spend a lot of time in the gym," Shields said.

She said she will be busy at the Berston Field House in Flint in hopes of making history next month.

The fight is scheduled for March 10 at 10 p.m. at the MGM Grand Detroit Event Center.

