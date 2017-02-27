Police cracking down on left lane drivers

They're frustrating to deal with when you're cruising down the road, but they may also be breaking the law.

There's a new effort to crack down on drivers lingering in the left lane.

"It's been on the books for years and years, but people don't know that. People drive in the left hand lane on the freeway and they'll drive at any speed they want and traffic gets backlogged behind them," said Lt. Dave Kaiser, with the Michigan State Police.

Kaiser said the law is clear and they're cracking down on violators. When two lanes are running in the same direction the left lane is only for passing.

"If you're not passing you need to be in the right hand lane. When I say passing, you pull out, you go by a vehicle and then you pull back in. A lot of people don't know it's actually a three point ticket violation for improper lane use," Kaiser said.

There are times when the move over rule doesn't apply. On a four lane expressway you can cruise in any lane, but when there are only two lanes you must get back over.

Veteran truck driver Steve Senator has just about seen it all. He said no matter what lane you're in, watch out for the guy who doesn't know the rules.

"Common sense just tells you you need to stay to the right if you aren't going the speed limit. If more than one car passes you on the right, you're in the wrong lane and need to move to the right lane," Senator said.

