Local man dies after being struck, run over by bulldozer

Authorities have identified a 70-year-old central Michigan man who was killed when a bulldozer he was working on ran him over.

Saginaw County Sheriff's Lt. Miguel Gomez says 70-year-old Harold Mallory of Chesaning Township man was working on the bulldozer when it shifted into a different gear and struck him Sunday evening.

Mallory was in his shed at the time. After striking him, the bulldozer continued moving for about 300 yards into a field.

Gomez says it isn't clear how the bulldozer shifted gears.

