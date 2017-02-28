Lansing City Council delays taking up sanctuary city issue

Consideration of a proposal to make Lansing a sanctuary city for immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission is being delayed.

Lansing City Council President Patricia Spitzley said Monday night that the council won't take up the sanctuary city matter at least until March. Dunbar says the issue remains "on the radar" and she's studying language for a new draft of a proposed resolution.

The Lansing State Journal reports several members of the activist group By Any Means Necessary, or BAMN, want the Lansing to become a sanctuary city.

Lansing has already deemed itself a "welcoming city." The newspaper says Lansing doesn't have its police department ask people for their immigration status.

