Lansing City Council delays taking up sanctuary city issue - WNEM TV 5

Lansing City Council delays taking up sanctuary city issue

Posted: Updated:
CNN Photo CNN Photo
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Consideration of a proposal to make Lansing a sanctuary city for immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission is being delayed.

Lansing City Council President Patricia Spitzley said Monday night that the council won't take up the sanctuary city matter at least until March. Dunbar says the issue remains "on the radar" and she's studying language for a new draft of a proposed resolution.

The Lansing State Journal reports several members of the activist group By Any Means Necessary, or BAMN, want the Lansing to become a sanctuary city.

Lansing has already deemed itself a "welcoming city." The newspaper says Lansing doesn't have its police department ask people for their immigration status.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.