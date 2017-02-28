Bomb threat called in to Michigan Jewish center - WNEM TV 5

Bomb threat called in to Michigan Jewish center

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
ANN ARBOR, MI (WNEM) -

Jewish community centers across the nation face another around of bomb threats. 

The threats were reported Monday in at least 11 states, including one in Ann Arbor. 

Officials said the calls appear to be coordinated and some may come from overseas. 

Since the beginning of the year there have been at least 90 similar phone calls across 30 states and one Canadian province. 

So far, no bombs have been found. 

