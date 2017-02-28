Grab your stretchy pants, it’s Fat Tuesday!

If your New Years Resolution was to stick to a new diet plan, today will likely be your cheat day. Millions of people across the nation will turn a head to healthy eating and indulge in a delicious sugary paczki.

Many people across Mid-Michigan are flocking to local bakeries in search of their own perfect treat.

Local leaders will also be indulging in a paczki or two.

Former Flint Mayor Dayne Walling, Flushing Mayor Kevin Keane and other movers and shakers will take part in the 9th annual Paczki Eating Contest.

It’s happening at VG’s Grocery in Davison, beginning at 8 a.m.

Ironically enough, the winner gets a gift card to a fitness club among other prizes.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.