Two men arrested after leading police on chase

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MT. PLEASANT, MI (WNEM) -

Two Mid-Michigan men have been arrested after authorities said they led police on a chase through Mt. Pleasant.

On Sunday, Feb. 26 about 10:44 p.m., a Mt. Pleasant officer tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at the intersection of Oak and Illinois.

The driver, 26-year-old Audie Hawkins of Mt. Pleasant, would not stop. Police said Hawkins made no attempt to slow down and continued south on Oak, then turned onto Locust.

That’s when the vehicle came to an abrupt stop. Investigators said the officer identified the driver and his passenger, 31-year-old Antonio Flores of Mt. Pleasant. He told Flores to stay in the vehicle.

Instead, police said Florez left the vehicle and went into a home and locked the door.

Eventually, the officer got Florez to come out. Once he stepped outside, police said Florez struggled with the officer and was later taken into custody.

Hawkins was charged with fleeing and eluding. Flores was charged with resisting and obstructing. 

