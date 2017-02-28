Study: Hardest-working cities in America - WNEM TV 5

Study: Hardest-working cities in America

Nothing worth having comes easy.

While Americans are outworking many of their foreign peers by hundreds of extra hours per year, a study finds one Michigan city may be slacking.

Personal-finance website WalletHub compared the 116 largest cities across six key metrics to find where Americans work the hardest. Researchers looked at labor-force participation rate, average weekly work hours, and the number of workers with multiple jobs. 

Anchorage, Alaska was ranked the hardest-working city while Detroit ranked second to last among the cities.

Experts said Americans work more hours than most Europeans because their wages rank among the lowest. 

>>Slideshow: Top 20 Hardest-Working Cities in America<<

