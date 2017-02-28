Airport adds another flight to sunny Florida

Due to positive reaction, Allegiant is increasing its flights from Bishop International Airport to Tampa Bay/St. Pete to three times a week.

The airline launched the twice-weekly flight in April 2016, and Airport Director Craig Williams said, “we are excited to see how Allegiant’s unique brand of ultra-low-fare service has already earned its spot in our travelers’ vacation plans. As an airport, we strive to bring the community the entire range of airline carrier options.”

The added flight will start on Oct. 1, 2017.

Tickets are available at allegiant.com.

