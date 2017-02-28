Campus covered with 'I believe her' post-it notes after rape reported

Several students from a local college are coming together in a unique way to support a rape victim.

Public safety officers said the incident happened in the east parking lot of Delta College’s main campus, near the J wing about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The victim told campus police an unknown male grabbed her from behind as she was getting into her vehicle, forced her into her vehicle and assaulted her, investigators said.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. Police said it is possible another person was driving the vehicle. The victim was unable to provide a description of the suspect.

On Monday, a group of students came together to advocate for victims of sexual assault.

Olivia Rose, a student at Delta, said she has heard talk around campus from students, faculty and staff claiming the victim’s story “doesn’t add up” or “doesn’t seem true.”

She said that kind of rhetoric can be harmful to sexual assault survivors all around campus.

Rose said students and staff were greeted Monday morning with hallways, benches, vending machines and restrooms that were covered in more than 1,500 post-it notes reading, “I believe her.”

"I think it's very important that people are believing her story and every story of survivors of sexual violence," Rose said. "You know, they say that 92 percent of sexual assaults go unreported and that is because they're probably afraid of people not believing their story and the shame that's brought by them."

The school public safety director said the support for the victim has been strong.

"I really like the fact that members of the community reached out to support the victim. I think it was important to her and I think it's important to the whol community," Robert Battinkoff said.

By Tuesday the notes had been removed.

The school's public safety office said the investigation into the attack is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

