Searching for stolen panther (statue)

Mid-Michigan police are asking for your help tracking down a stolen statue.

Alma Police report the panther was removed from the alley near the Cobbler Shop, 115 E. Superior Street on Feb. 24th or possibly a few days before.

The panther was one of several designed by local children as part of an art program.

It was bolted to landscaping squares, and weighed hundreds of pounds.

If you have any information, call Alma Police at 989-463-8317.

