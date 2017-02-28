lllness closes Mid-Michigan schools

Michigan's crazy winter with unseasonably warm weather strikes again, sending students home because of illnesses.

It's been happening this month in districts across Mid-Michigan, including Bay City Academy, Mt. Morris Schools and Richfield Academy in Genseee County.

Now, all of Merrill Community Schools are closed Wednesday and Thursday this week after an outbreak of seasonal flu that has impacted other Mid-Michigan schools hits the district hard.

There was no school Friday due a professional development day for teachers.

Superintendent Sarah Kettelhohn said of the more than 620 students in her district, fewer than 400 have made it to class this week. School staff, too, are getting so ill.

"They're dropping like flies," she said.

At least one third of Merrill faculty have succumbed to the illness and Kettelhohn admits another third who should be home recuperating have come to school instead.

All Merrill Community Schools are being thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before they reopen next week, the superintendent said.

"Like a lot of schools the flu bug and upper respiratory is just kicking everybody's rear and everybody is coming back to school too early," Kettelhohn said.

Amy Hesse said her kids were on the sick list this week and said closing school is the best thing to do.

"It's all around the area, everywhere you go. So you gotta do what you gotta do to keep the kids safe and everybody else from being sick," Hesse said.

