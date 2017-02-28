February recap: How did this month stack up?

Just like that today is the last day of February. The whole winter season has been an odd one and February was no expectation. We saw many days that felt more like spring rather than late-winter.

So how does this February stack up?

Let’s begin with cloud cover

As is typical for winter, February is one of our cloudier months. Flint and Saginaw both see an average of 4 sunny days in the month of February. This year we were blessed with more sunshine to shake off the winter blues. We saw 9 sunny days this month and 12 partly sunny days. That leaves only 7 cloudy days, today is one of those seven. Not too bad for winter!

Next up: how much snow did we see?

It’s no surprise that we did not see much snow this month. Normally Saginaw will see 8.6” of snow for the whole month. Up to this date we have seen only 1.9” of snow in Saginaw.

Flint on average clocks in 10.8” of snow for the month of February. So far they have also only see 1.9” of the white stuff.

We likely won’t add anything more to our snow totals today or tonight, although tomorrow is a different story.

How about rain?

Where snow was missing, rain was not. Saginaw, surprisingly, is slightly below average in regards to rainfall for the month. We usually see 1.61” of rain. To date we have seen 1.47”, but with the rain we saw this morning and the rain we get tonight we will meet and possibly exceed that.

Flint normally sees 1.48” of rain. To date they have seen 1.75” and are adding more to that total tonight with the rain we see.

Thunderstorms will be rolling into the region tonight adding another 0.75-1” of rain to the totals listed above. A rainy month for sure, when we usually are still enjoying some snow on the ground.

Was it warmer than normal?

Yes! No official word yet, but this February is on track to be the warmest February on record.

We saw only 4 days where we were colder than or below average. In contrast we saw 24 days of above average temperature, including today.

One thing of note is that we saw 5 days where our temperature was 20+ degrees above average. We saw 2 days this month with temps in the 60s and 4 days in the 50s. The normal average high for the month is 31.7 degrees. After doing the math, the average temp this month so far is 41.5 degrees, nearly 10 degrees above average for the month. Talk about spring-like!

Speaking of spring... What does March look like?

The saying “in like a lion, out like a lamb” may ring true for the coming month. Tomorrow we get a fierce reminder that it is technically still winter. After we roar out of February with thunderstorms we turn around and roar into March with snow.

We are expecting colder temps tomorrow, turning our rain into snow by Wednesday afternoon. The snow we see tomorrow will bring a few inches of white flakes for our region.

Normal stats for March are as follows. The average high temp for the month is 42.2 degrees and looking at the week ahead we will start off the month colder than average.

Flint normally sees 6.5” of snow while Saginaw sees 6.4” for the month. We are off to a jump start tomorrow with some seeing close to 3” possible for the first day of March.

Average rainfall for March is 2.06” in Saginaw and 1.91” in Flint. We aren’t looking at a chance for measurable rain until Monday, March 6.

So hold on to your hats. We will be tearing out of February and roaring into March. Hopefully the saying is true and we will leave the month of March like a lamb.

