No signs honoring 'Material Girl' in hometown

In 2014 it was decided signs would welcome visitors to the birthplace of Madonna in Mid-Michigan.

Three years later many are wondering where's the love for the queen of pop?

The material girl was born in Bay City. Signs honoring her were supposed to be placed at different entrances throughout the city, but those signs are absent.

"We couldn't get some commitments from Madonna's folks and Madonna is a polarizing issue in town surprisingly enough," said Christopher Gerard, city commissioner.

Girard spearheaded the effort to honor the pop star and create buzz for the city at the same time, but those efforts never got into a groove.

He said donations from the community failed to get off the ground. Many wonder if it's because of what Madonna reportedly said about her birth city, allegedly calling it a smelly little town.

"A couple of weeks ago we had a little smell around town, but you know, I think people took that a little out of context," Girard said.

He said the city is willing to make the signs happen if residents are interested in working on it.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.