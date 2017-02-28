Update: Car found in lake was reported stolen

A car recovered from a Mid-Michigan river had been reported stolen before it was driven into the water.

Divers combed Flint Park Lake Tuesday night looking for the car. It was treated as a rescue mission because they thought somebody might still be inside.

"We were all standing by, you saw the ambulance and the firetrucks here just in case there was a viable person in there that we could rescue,” said Chief Kevin Shanlian with the Genesee County Parks Police Department.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. when a passerby noticed the tail end of the car sinking into Flint Park Lake.

“Cold water drownings, you have a good hour to possibly save somebody's life,” Shanlian said.

About two and a half hours later, a tow truck pulled the red Buick Lacrosse from the lake. No one was inside, police said.

The license plate had also been removed.

“Ultimately, when we pulled it out, it looks like it was intentionally dumped,” Shanlian.

Investigators now say the vehicle was stolen from a woman who lives in Flint Township, she had reported it missing.

