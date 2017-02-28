BB gun forces lockdown at high school

There were some tense moments at Corunna High School early Tuesday afternoon after school officials found a CO-2 BB gun on the school property.

In a note posted on the district's website, school officials said the high school went into lockdown shortly before 12:30 p.m.

School officials said a student went to the office to report another student said he had a weapon.

The school's two principals put the school into lockdown mode and called police.

They said police searched the student, his locker and backpack.

Eventually, school officials and police said they found a BB gun in the building but don't specify exactly where.

Their letter specifically states the lockdown was isolated to the high school and at no time were students in danger and that the case is under police investigation.

