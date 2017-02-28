Lee's 50 points leads EMU past CMU - WNEM TV 5

Lee's 50 points leads EMU past CMU

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) -- Ray Lee hit a school record 10 3-pointers and recorded the third 50-point game in Division I this season to lead Eastern Michigan to a 109-81 win over Central Michigan on Tuesday night.
   Lee joined South Dakota State's Mike Daum and Central Michigan's Marcus Keene, ironically the Eagles opponent in the game, in the 50-point club for 2017.
   Lee, who finished 17 of 26 from the field overall, also broke the school record for points in a game. Willie Magnum IV finished with 24 points and James Thompson IV added 18 for Eastern Michigan (14-15, 6-10 Mid-American Conference).
   Braylon Rayson led Central Michigan (16-13, 6-10) with 27 points and Keene, the leading scorer in Division I, added 21 points.
   Lee scored 26 points in the first half and the Eagles led 54-29.
   Eastern Michigan opened the second half on an 11-2 run and Central Michigan never seriously threatened.

