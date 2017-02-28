Red Wings deal Smith for draft picks

DETROIT (AP) -- The Detroit Red Wings have traded defenseman Brendan Smith to the New York Rangers for second- and third-round picks.

Detroit gets a second-round pick in 2018 from the Rangers, who acquired the selection from Ottawa, and a third-round pick this year.

The NHL trade deadline is Wednesday.

Red Wings general manager Ken Holland may also deal veteran forward Thomas Vanek and his expiring deal because the franchise will likely miss the playoffs for the first time since 1990. Holland says he was negotiating with Smith on an extension before the Rangers offered him a deal he couldn't refuse.

Detroit drafted Smith in the first round in 2007 the feisty player has 67 career points in 291 games.

Copyright Associated Press 2017. All rights reserved.