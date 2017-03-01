Christians across the world celebrate beginning of Lent - WNEM TV 5

Christians across the world celebrate beginning of Lent

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

After all the indulgence of Fat Tuesday, it's now Ash Wednesday - the beginning of Lent. 

For about six weeks, Christians across the world will give up some form of luxury as a form of penance. This luxury can mean a favorite treat, like pop, chips or candy. It can also mean taking a break from social media or hitting your snooze button. 

Lent ends April 13. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.