Christians across the world celebrate beginning of Lent

After all the indulgence of Fat Tuesday, it's now Ash Wednesday - the beginning of Lent.

For about six weeks, Christians across the world will give up some form of luxury as a form of penance. This luxury can mean a favorite treat, like pop, chips or candy. It can also mean taking a break from social media or hitting your snooze button.

Lent ends April 13.

